Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $129.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.66. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $102.87 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Bank of America raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

