Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 685.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,072 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 438.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $157,000. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $559,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 115,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $5,979,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.