Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 119,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 2,601.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.54.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.