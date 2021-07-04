Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $859,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,727,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $304.84 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $305.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.09. The firm has a market cap of $193.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

