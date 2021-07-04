Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 541 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $13,260,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,838,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

