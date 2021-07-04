Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 120.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.7% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 6.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:Y opened at $677.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $695.38. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $467.55 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

