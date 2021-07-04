Bessemer Group Inc. Buys Shares of 455 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 455 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,317,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $109.53 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $110.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

