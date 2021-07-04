Bessemer Group Inc. Has $48,000 Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

