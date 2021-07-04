Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,241,000 after acquiring an additional 143,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $24,781,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC opened at $57.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $3,393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,851 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,664. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.