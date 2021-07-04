Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,042 ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

MT opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

