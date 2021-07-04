Bezant (BZNT) Price Up 48.8% Over Last Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Bezant has traded 48.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $5,457.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00054983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.54 or 0.00796218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.76 or 0.08011055 BTC.

BZNT is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

