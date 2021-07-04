BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.54 Per Share

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BHP Group in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $6.54 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

BHP Group stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $115,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

