Big Data Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $340,327.00 (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $340,327.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00054609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00017966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.75 or 0.00784188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.41 or 0.07999193 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

BDP is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 26,612,465 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

