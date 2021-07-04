BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Update

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,500 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 450,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCDA. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CM Management LLC raised its stake in BioCardia by 36.1% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 313,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 83,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioCardia by 175.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $3.86 on Friday. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $8.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.82.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 108.90% and a negative net margin of 8,744.45%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCardia will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

