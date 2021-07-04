Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Boosted by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 809.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for about 1.3% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $348.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.02. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $354.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.34.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

