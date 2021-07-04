Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Biogen were worth $27,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.34.

Shares of BIIB opened at $348.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.02. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

