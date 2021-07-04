BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Short Interest Up 56.2% in June

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the May 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,256,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BRTX stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. BioRestorative Therapies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

