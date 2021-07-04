Birchview Capital LP Purchases New Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,529 shares of company stock worth $12,456,457 in the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of ALKS stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.30. 1,217,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

