Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches Market Cap of $85,356.89

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $85,356.89 and approximately $139.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 59.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

