Bitcoin Plus Hits Market Cap of $1.98 Million (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.18 or 0.00034283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $1.98 million and $119,842.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000955 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00047049 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001204 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 162,743 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

