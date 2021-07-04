Bitcoinus (BITS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $79.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,474.72 and approximately $79.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,525.02 or 0.99977288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00034334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007782 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058513 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001025 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

