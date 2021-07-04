BitTube Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,287.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $1,287.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.30 or 0.00622301 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 314,413,539 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

