Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,136 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.66% of Black Knight worth $76,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 271.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.04.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

