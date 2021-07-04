BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

CII opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.39. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $20.84.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

