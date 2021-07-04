BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
CII opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.39. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $20.84.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
