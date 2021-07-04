BlackRock Inc. Acquires 75,600 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,228,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 75,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Smith Micro Software were worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMSI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 57,054 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

SMSI opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.27. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.54 million, a PE ratio of -172.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Smith Micro Software Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.