BlackRock Inc. Buys 233,797 Shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 46.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 738,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,797 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Oyster Point Pharma were worth $13,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OYST. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 709.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 581,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 509,596 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of OYST stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oyster Point Pharma Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

