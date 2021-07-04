BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Kopin were worth $12,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kopin alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.32 million, a PE ratio of -155.40 and a beta of 2.23. Kopin Co. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. On average, analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.