BlackRock Inc. Purchases 6,792 Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.51% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $12,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

PTSI opened at $52.35 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $299.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.82.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $148.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other P.A.M. Transportation Services news, Director W Scott Davis purchased 2,000 shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.97 per share, with a total value of $115,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,510.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

