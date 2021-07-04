BlackRock Inc. Sells 128,215 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.54% of FS KKR Capital worth $13,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

