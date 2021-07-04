BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSE:BLW opened at $17.17 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

