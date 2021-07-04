BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Plans Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous dividend of $0.06.
NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $15.84 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $16.29.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
