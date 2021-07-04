BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
MHD opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $17.44.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
