BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

MHD opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $17.44.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

