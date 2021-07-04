BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.63.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
