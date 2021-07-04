BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $890.39

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $890.39 and last traded at $890.39, with a volume of 10617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $879.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

The stock has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $861.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,734,554,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,604,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

