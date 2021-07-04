BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.14. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

