BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.14. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
