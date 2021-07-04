Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 144.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,490,000 after buying an additional 286,232 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,543,000 after buying an additional 226,683 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,867,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,716,000 after buying an additional 71,947 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,688,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after buying an additional 238,084 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,766,000 after purchasing an additional 627,732 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $35.16 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10.

