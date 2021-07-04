Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,606,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000.

LRGF stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.44. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

