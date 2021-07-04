Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,500,000 after purchasing an additional 246,812 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,530,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,988,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,657,000. Finally, KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

MDYG opened at $77.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $52.68 and a one year high of $80.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.