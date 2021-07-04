Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,030 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $109.24 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $109.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.64.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

