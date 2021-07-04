Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,030 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $109.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.64. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $109.29.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.