Blakecoin Market Cap Reaches $10,371.72 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $10,371.72 and $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded down 41.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,718.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.98 or 0.06646274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.37 or 0.01501651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.91 or 0.00411283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00161909 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.84 or 0.00623869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.02 or 0.00425613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.99 or 0.00341525 BTC.

About Blakecoin

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.