Blockpass Market Capitalization Reaches $468,895.43 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $468,895.43 and $167.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00053678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.48 or 0.00765935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.57 or 0.07884431 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

