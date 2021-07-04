Blockpass (PASS) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $479,932.20 and approximately $186.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00054367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.35 or 0.00792523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

