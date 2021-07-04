Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $13,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,414,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,185.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:BDR opened at $1.30 on Friday. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 240.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 75,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

