Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 121.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,707 shares during the period. Exact Sciences accounts for approximately 10.7% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $22,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 296,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,217,000 after acquiring an additional 56,180 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 167,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,047,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Raymond James began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.95.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXAS stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $122.82. 919,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,216. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.08.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

