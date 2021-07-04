BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 151,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLCT. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BlueCity by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlueCity by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 116,762 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlueCity by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 79,521 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueCity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlueCity by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLCT stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22. BlueCity has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $35.89.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered shares of BlueCity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About BlueCity

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

