BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,500 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the May 31st total of 360,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 16,927 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $712,118.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,942.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 1,000 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $55,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,099. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weber Alan W lifted its position in BlueLinx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 458,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in BlueLinx by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 310,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlueLinx by 33.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,697 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BlueLinx by 363.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 138,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlueLinx by 28.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXC opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. BlueLinx has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $440.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

