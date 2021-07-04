BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNPQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BNP Paribas to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Erste Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas restated an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNPQY opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.67.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.64%. On average, research analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.