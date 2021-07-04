BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNPQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BNP Paribas to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Erste Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas restated an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.
BNPQY opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.67.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.
About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.
Read More: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.