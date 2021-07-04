BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNPQY shares. Erste Group raised BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of BNPQY opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

