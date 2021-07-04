BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th.

DHF opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

